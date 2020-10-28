Daviess County experiencing increase in community spread of COVID-19

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Right now Daviess County has had 941 positive cases of COVID-19. Nine new cases have been reported Wednesday.

Daviess County is also continuing to experience deaths as a result of the virus. In total 36 people have lost their lives from covid-19 in the community. Two people in just the last two days. This has health officials concerned about what the future holds.

News 10 spoke with health nurse Kathy Sullender. She says cases are the result of community spread.

Sullender says area schools have done a good job of keeping the virus at bay. However, she says area businesses could be doing a better job.

Sullender explains, "All the businesses just really need to remind their patrons when they come in that, I don't care which side of the fence you're on, but you need to mask up and protect others around us. Because it truly is, it's killing our neighbors."