Daviess County begins to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Daviess County reached 2500 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. 70 people have died of the virus since the start of the pandemic. But there's reason for hope in the hard-hit county.

Kellie Streeter with the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency says "To be able to implement a vaccine program for covid-19 is, I mean leaves us speechless. Absolutely speechless because we're able to stop this in our community. So this is a big day for all of us."

The Moderna vaccine began rolling out at 8:30 Monday morning. But even before the doors opened there were folks already signed up.

Streeter says, "We've had an appointment every ten minutes since eight-thirty this morning. Everyone has showed up and we're booked solid for probably months to come."

Folks coming to get vaccinated are met by members of emergency management. Here they'll do pre-registration. Then they'll get the vaccine. All done in a matter of minutes.

Daviess County health nurse Kathy Sullender says, "Everyone has come early, which has been good. So they've gotten in and gotten out even before their appointment times. So it's gone real smoothly considering all the variables that could happen."

It's been a difficult year for folks at the healthy department. But as more folks get vaccinated there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Sullender says, "I'm excited, it's a start. I wish we had more vaccine to give out. That's been the hard part is people calling and we don't have any available doses, so that's been very difficult. But very excited that we have started it's only going to improve."