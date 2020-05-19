Daviess County begins making short and long term plans for economic recovery

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - County leaders are currently working on setting up a small business recovery program. Daviess county has received $160,000 to help businesses in trouble. Right now officials hope to use this money as grants for organizations who need them. Each grant is expected to be worth up to $5,000.

Economic Development Corp. executive director Bryant Niehoff says, "Right now the economic development corporation is working with our commissioners and Southern Indiana Development Commission to fine-tune that program. Make sure we have all the kinks worked out or as many as we can before we are able to roll that out."

While working on the short term...the county is also making plans for the long term. This includes setting up the Advanced Daviess County Coalition. The coalition will focus on three areas: growth and retention, quality of life, and supply chain creation.

Niehoff says, "There's a lot of talk on the horizon about creating regional supply chains as opposed to the globalized network that we've developed. Because COVID-19 has proven how a pandemic of this nature can significantly disrupt that supply chain."

Making short and long term plans to make sure small business stays solid in Daviess county.

Niehoff says, "Those are our neighbors. Those are the folks that we go to school with, that we go to work with, those that we see out at restaurants right, with our friends and our family. It is critical for us to support those small businesses during this time."

To reach out to the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation: Click Here