Daviess County babysitter charged after six-month-old baby suffered a skull fracture and broken arm

According to court documents, Kaylyn Jones had been babysitting a six-month-old baby boy for about five weeks.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A severe child abuse case has been reported in southern Indiana.

In mid-January, the boy's mother picked him up and noticed bruising on his forehead.

Further investigation revealed the baby suffered from a skull fracture, broken arm, and other injuries.

Medical professionals say the injuries were consistent with inflicted trauma.

According to court documents, Jones said while she left the baby alone to prepare a bottle he rolled off the couch onto the floor.

She said she became annoyed and grabbed the baby by the upper left arm and threw him onto the couch.

Jones also told detectives she sometimes blacks out and drops the child.

She said she's under a lot of pressure and gets easily annoyed.

Jones was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

