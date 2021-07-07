Daviess County and Washington move forward on deal to create Central Dispatch

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For years the city of Washington and Daviess County have operated their own separate dispatch. Typically when people would call 911 it will be handled by Daviess county. This meant any city calls would have to be transferred to city dispatch.

A few years ago county dispatch began handling city fire and ambulance calls. But now the city and county are working out a deal to help save time.

Under the plan dispatchers from the city will cross the street and begin working side by side with county dispatchers.

It's a plan that Washington has already approved. The Daviess county sheriff's office will take those plans to the county council next week.

Both dispatches are already working with transition teams. Those teams are making sure everyone knows how to work together to help make the community a safer place.

Daviess County communications director Dianna Williams says, "It's going to be a transition for all of us. But I think it is going to go really well. We all get along. Everybody had great ideas for the transition team. So I think it'll go really good."