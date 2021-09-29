Daviess County and Washington approve plan to create central dispatch

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An agreement between Daviess county and Washington will form a central dispatch. Daviess County central dispatch will be located at the Daviess county jail.

The agreement settles a problem that's been brewing in Daviess county for years. Daviess County dispatch would handle all calls in the county. Washington city dispatch would handle calls in the city. But all the calls went through Daviess county first. This meant if you lived in Washington you would have to wait a little longer for calls to be transferred. In an emergency, that delayed time could create serious issues.

The move to a central dispatch fixes that problem. Right now, dispatchers from both the county and city are preparing for the change.

Sheriff Gary Allison says, "We've been talking about this for about the last ten or twelve years. It's been a work in process. Like I said we asked for it a long time ago and we're getting it going. Yeah, I'm excited to get it spearheaded."