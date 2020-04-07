Daviess County Health Department announces the first death from COVID-19

According to the Daviess County Health Department Facebook page, DCHD announces the first death from COVID-19 and fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Daviess County today. No additional information will be released on the patient or the death.
For Daviess County information regarding COVID-19 please go to their website.
