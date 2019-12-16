Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Daviess County 4-H receives major donation towards building project

The organization has received two donation of $50,000.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The snow from Sunday night was melting off the 4-H roofs Monday morning. The cold weather and sloppy grounds didn't keep Perdue Farms from presenting $50,000.

Thomas Schaffer with Perdue Farms says, "4-H is a great organization for developing young people, leadership skills and that kind of stuff. And we're all about the next generation here in southern Indiana."

Perdue Farm's donation will help to build a multi-use barn. But it's not the only organization lending a helping hand. Another $50,000 is coming from the Daviess County Farm Bureau.

Phil Flint with Daviess County Farm Bureau says, "We want to see 4-H continue to grow in the county, and it is growing, and be part of it. Expand the facility so that the next generation has something to do."

Those donations bring 4-H to roughly $850,000. Just shy of their$990,000 goal.

Tara Brower with the Daviess County 4-H says, "We've had interest from county government as well as a lot of different individuals in this community that have just stepped up with in-kind donations. So it's not all new money raised. We have folks who can bring in dirt, we have folks who can bust up concrete, that can donate concrete."

All those donations will help a three-phase project that will renovate the 4-H grounds. In addition to a multi-use barn a community building will also be put together.

Chance Berry with Daviess County 4-H says, "It's all about the kids and what we can do for them. A lot of the facilities here we've got 75 years use out of them and I think we're geared up to do that again and gain ourselves another 75 years."

To donate contact the Daviess County 4-H at (812) 254-8668

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Winter Weather Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Daviess County 4-H receives major donation towards building project

Image

WVCF presents checks to five local organizations

Image

Caring for a loved one with dementia

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

From Honey Creek to Haute City Center - Mall leaders unveil name change

Image

Judge approves continuance for former VCSC Supt. Danny Tanoos, pushing his court date to next year

Image

A wintry mix makes its way into the Wabash Valley: Navigating drivers through the conditions

Image

Monday: Freezing rain early, 1-3" snow later. High: 33

Image

Children's Classic Roll

Image

CASA Christmas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax