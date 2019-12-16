Daviess County 4-H receives major donation towards building project

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The snow from Sunday night was melting off the 4-H roofs Monday morning. The cold weather and sloppy grounds didn't keep Perdue Farms from presenting $50,000.

Thomas Schaffer with Perdue Farms says, "4-H is a great organization for developing young people, leadership skills and that kind of stuff. And we're all about the next generation here in southern Indiana."

Perdue Farm's donation will help to build a multi-use barn. But it's not the only organization lending a helping hand. Another $50,000 is coming from the Daviess County Farm Bureau.

Phil Flint with Daviess County Farm Bureau says, "We want to see 4-H continue to grow in the county, and it is growing, and be part of it. Expand the facility so that the next generation has something to do."

Those donations bring 4-H to roughly $850,000. Just shy of their$990,000 goal.

Tara Brower with the Daviess County 4-H says, "We've had interest from county government as well as a lot of different individuals in this community that have just stepped up with in-kind donations. So it's not all new money raised. We have folks who can bring in dirt, we have folks who can bust up concrete, that can donate concrete."

All those donations will help a three-phase project that will renovate the 4-H grounds. In addition to a multi-use barn a community building will also be put together.

Chance Berry with Daviess County 4-H says, "It's all about the kids and what we can do for them. A lot of the facilities here we've got 75 years use out of them and I think we're geared up to do that again and gain ourselves another 75 years."

To donate contact the Daviess County 4-H at (812) 254-8668