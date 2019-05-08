Clear

Daviess Community hospital opens Lohano Center

The new center will provide better services for oncology, endocrinology, and cardiac health.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Sharon Mead is a patient navigator at Daviess Community Hospital. The name may sound fancy, but it accurately describes what mead does. She helps navigate cancer patients through their ordeal.

Mead explains, "I'm the one who finds you some kind of transportation. Figures out how I am going to get you to where you need to go. I'm a case manager sort of like. But I have oncology knowledge."

Mead's knowledge of oncology didn't just come from books. She's a two-time breast cancer survivor. Giving her first-hand experience to understand what patients need.

Mead says, "I know me, I wanted somebody with me in my first treatment. Because even though I knew what it was all about I was still scared."

However, for years Daviess Community's oncology room was just that...a room. At just about the same size as a normal patient's room, there wasn't enough space for families during treatment. That now has changed.

Dr. Vasdev Lohano says, "The cancer is very common obviously in Daviess County, Indiana, and the country in general. As is diabetes and cardiac disease. So this facility gives us the opportunity to bring the level of the care and attract to physicians."

More room for all areas giving patients more privacy and more options. Helping those going through tough times to feel more relaxed.

Mead says, "Being able to be in your home town. People that you know that are taking care of you. I mean there are people that come here that I know personally that come here and they feel better because they know that someone they know is here taking care of them."

