Daviess 4-H seeking help from community on project

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Daviess County 4-H project is separated into three phases.

Phase one expanded one of their barns to accommodate three species of animals instead of one. The second phase will focus on their swine barn. However, the third phase is where they need your help.

Phase three will expand one building to build areas for education and a public kitchen. These areas would help to facilitate more community education programs like STEM.

4-H hopes to fund this project with a matching grant. However, if they don't raise $50,000 by October 20th they lose that funding. The organization is asking residents to donate on their Patronicity page to help meet their goal.

4-H youth development educator Jane Ann Beard says "The grounds here provides and opportunity, a venue per say, for us to have educational programs not just for 4-H members. I mean for all youth and for others in the community."

