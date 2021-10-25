Clear

Dave Chappelle says he'll meet with transgender critics, but he's 'not bending to anybody's demands'

Weeks after his special "The Closer" was criticized for its jokes aimed at transgender people, Dave Chappelle has addressed the controversy.

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 5:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Weeks after his special "The Closer" was criticized for its jokes aimed at transgender people, Dave Chappelle has addressed the controversy.

He'll meet with "the transgender community" that takes issue with his jokes about trans people, he told audiences at a gig in Nashville on Sunday -- but is "not bending to anybody's demands," he said in videos posted to his verfied Instagram account.

Chappelle, who appeared in Nashville alongside Joe Rogan, who's been criticized for dismissing the effectiveness of vaccines, and other comedians, shared a section of his set in which he asked audiences if he's "canceled or not?"

"It's been said in the press that I was invited to speak with transgender employees at Netflix and I refused," Chappelle said at the beginning of the five-minute clip. "That is not true. If they had invited me I would've accepted, although I am confused about what we're speaking about.

"I said what I said and boy, I heard what you said," he continued, apparently addressing trans employees at Netflix, some of whom participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend "The Closer." "My god, how could I not? You said you wanted a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I'm the only one who can't go to the office anymore."

"I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames it as though it's me versus that community, that's not what it is. Do not blame the LBGTQ [sic] community for any of this s---. This has nothing to do with them. It's about corporate interest and what I can say and what I cannot say."

"For the record -- and I need you to know this -- everyone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supportive. So I don't know what all this nonsense is about."

In "The Closer," Chappelle joked about trans women's genitalia and TERFs (or trans-exclusionary radical feminists), among other topics. Trans comedians told CNN earlier this month they felt that the comments were an example of "punching down" on those with less power and a betrayal of the astute social commentary for which Chappelle is known.

In his Nashville set, Chappelle went on to discuss the series of comedy shows he staged in small-town Ohio in the summer of 2020, some of which were filmed for an upcoming documentary. But because of the criticism surrounding "The Closer," Chappelle told audiences, he has been disinvited from several film festivals and "today, not a film company, not a movie studio, not a film festival ... will touch this film."

"Thank God for Ted Sarandos at Netflix," he told the audience of the company's co-CEO. "He's the only one that didn't cancel me yet."

"To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience," he said. "But you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody's demands."

Chappelle said he has three conditions for those who want to meet with him: "You must come to a place of my choosing, at a time of my choosing. And thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny." (Gadsby, a lesbian comedian whose specials "Nanette" and "Douglas" are also streaming on Netflix, criticized Sarandos for standing behind "The Closer" earlier this month.)

"You cannot have this conversation and exclude my voice from it. That is only fair," Chappelle said. "You have to answer the question -- am I canceled or not? Now let's go."

Chappelle announced that the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters in 10 cities in the US and Canada throughout November, along with live performances from Chappelle and other guests.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Care Project

Image

Clay County Justice Center and ICE Expansion

Image

Here's an early look at your Halloween forecast

Image

Clay County Jail Expansion

Image

Barr Reeve construction project

Image

"Know where you're going ahead of time..." Sheriff warns to be cautious about homes with sex offenders ahead of trick-or-treating

Image

Indiana releases third-part review on state-level law enforcement - here's the full report

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Scattered showers, cooler. High: 57

Image

Series Concert

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1680908

Reported Deaths: 28023
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63626111214
DuPage1086211379
Will915681128
Lake802871090
Kane68604874
Winnebago41222561
Madison40178598
St. Clair36326599
McHenry34856331
Champaign27087197
Peoria26991368
Sangamon25818287
McLean23073220
Tazewell20689331
Rock Island18919362
Kankakee17959249
Kendall16268114
Macon15344252
LaSalle15078287
Vermilion14453201
Adams13188152
DeKalb12201134
Williamson12091175
Whiteside8328183
Jackson810494
Boone796583
Coles7918125
Ogle759290
Grundy741386
Franklin7339115
Knox7321169
Clinton7136102
Macoupin6988106
Marion6935144
Henry666177
Effingham6639100
Jefferson6573143
Livingston599498
Stephenson587893
Woodford578492
Randolph5563100
Christian536682
Fulton527977
Monroe5258103
Morgan5088100
Logan495675
Montgomery492882
Lee479760
Bureau444291
Saline436169
Perry433975
Fayette432464
Iroquois422577
McDonough374861
Shelby349848
Jersey336953
Lawrence335533
Crawford333730
Douglas328437
Union307748
Wayne304863
White280833
Richland280157
Hancock274435
Clark266940
Cass266531
Pike265658
Edgar260649
Clay259854
Bond257525
Ford246059
Warren244866
Carroll237138
Moultrie236333
Johnson229732
Wabash217319
Jo Daviess216629
Massac216551
Mason214452
Washington212928
De Witt206530
Greene205640
Mercer205036
Piatt202814
Cumberland190126
Menard172513
Jasper161621
Marshall141721
Hamilton134222
Schuyler108810
Brown106610
Pulaski104612
Edwards104118
Stark81828
Gallatin7939
Alexander73212
Scott7126
Henderson70914
Calhoun6932
Hardin60916
Putnam5674
Pope5566
Unassigned1342433
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1007681

Reported Deaths: 16470
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1355212121
Lake664101166
Allen57993801
Hamilton46350465
St. Joseph44397615
Elkhart35949510
Vanderburgh32251480
Tippecanoe27933260
Johnson25107445
Hendricks23897359
Porter22929365
Madison18748409
Clark18557252
Vigo17479303
Monroe15263200
LaPorte15173250
Delaware15073263
Howard14748290
Kosciusko12348148
Hancock11728176
Bartholomew11639180
Warrick11292189
Floyd11108215
Wayne10986253
Grant10082220
Morgan9472176
Boone8926115
Dubois8271131
Henry8229152
Dearborn822393
Noble8031106
Marshall7939135
Cass7546121
Lawrence7457171
Shelby7189119
Jackson698289
Gibson6597115
Harrison649192
Knox6421106
Huntington6395100
DeKalb632399
Montgomery6264111
Miami593398
Putnam581278
Clinton576171
Whitley565755
Steuben562576
Wabash5332104
Jasper532079
Jefferson511297
Ripley500586
Adams482576
Daviess4677114
Scott438974
Greene425196
Wells424888
Clay423360
White418764
Decatur4169102
Fayette406587
Jennings387361
Posey376644
Washington359151
LaGrange359078
Randolph3452100
Spencer340243
Fountain335760
Sullivan329452
Starke317171
Owen314771
Fulton312667
Orange293664
Jay284645
Franklin265643
Perry265452
Rush262432
Carroll261934
Vermillion258654
Parke231426
Pike229243
Tipton228159
Blackford193142
Pulaski183757
Crawford159823
Newton158348
Benton150617
Brown146747
Martin138719
Switzerland135011
Warren121116
Union107016
Ohio84613
Unassigned0540