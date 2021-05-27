Data says 99 percent of people in Indiana in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Commissioner is urging people to consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Doctor Darren Brucken says the new data is clear. He says 99 percent of cases in Indiana from mid-January until now were unvaccinated people.

Brucken says this is the trend locally as well.

He told us getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but Brucken says the pros outweigh the cons.

"The pros of this vaccine just continue to grossly outweigh any potential side effect. My arm hurts, distrust of the government. Whatever you want to call it," Brucken said.

He pointed out there are still plenty of vaccines available.