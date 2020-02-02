Dash cam captures Vermillion County police chase

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Three people are in jail after a police chase in Vermillion County Sunday night.

According to Sheriff Mike Phelps, the chase started just before 8 o’clock. A deputy stopped a truck pulling a trailer with no tail lights on State Road 63.

It turns out, the trailer matched the description of a stolen trailer from Royer’s Trailers in Clinton, Indiana.

Before the sheriff’s deputy could get out of his patrol car, the driver of the truck took off. He turned the truck around at 3rd Street and State Road 63 in Fairview, Indiana. The driver almost lost control before finally stopping just north of County Road 1250 North.

Police identify the driver as 19-year-old Noah Puralewski, of Lockport, Illinois. Two passengers were also arrested.

They are facing felony charges for criminal conversion, theft, receiving stolen property and resisting law enforcement.

No one was hurt in the chase.

The Clinton Police Department assisted with the chase.