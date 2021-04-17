Darwin road cleanup

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another service project went down.

This time on Darwin road in West Terre Haute.

Volunteers came out to help pick up trash all the way to Interstate-70.

Trash bags, vests, and gloves were provided for folks.

They even had families out doing this community deed together.

"We also want to make sure our community is clean for potential investors and things like that. We like to keep this west side of the river clean as much as we can," says Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.