Danville, Illinois moves back the deadline for casino proposals

The Danville, Illinois City Council has voted to move back a deadline regarding a possible casino coming to their town.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 1:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The Danville, Illinois City Council has voted to move back a deadline regarding a possible casino coming to their town.

Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. recommended the council extend the deadline to receive requests for the proposals.

That deadline is now set for August 21.

LINK | CONCERNED COMMUNITY MEMBERS COME OUT TO LEARN ABOUT THE CASINO PROCESS

So far, Danville has only received two proposals for a casino, and those two did not meet the criteria the city requires.

The Illinois General Assembly passed legislation including a casino in Danville as part of a massive expansion of gaming in the state.

A referendum for a Vigo County casino is set to appear on the ballot in the November election.

