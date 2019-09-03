Danny Tanoos's lawyers want bribery charges thrown out

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The legal team for Danny Tanoos says bribery charges against him don't meet required criteria under state law.

They have appealed a judge's decision not to dismiss the case.

Lawyers for the former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent have filed their argument in the court of appeals.

The state says Tanoos supported certain school contracts in return for favors.

He lawyers say he didn't do anything wrong.

That's because they claim there was no specific benefit for Tanoos, so there isn't a basis for the charges.

Instead, they say there was a general motion Tanoos would support the continued business with the company.

Tanoos's lawyers say Indiana does not support a generalized bribe theory.

So far, the appeals court has not set any further hearings.