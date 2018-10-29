Danny Tanoos to appear for a judge on November 14th

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A federal judge is set to hear a motion in the case against former superintendent Danny Tanoos.
Tanoos will appear before a judge on November 14th.
That's according to online court documents.
He faces charges of bribery.
They tie back to the Vigo County School Corporation.
The Marion County Prosecutor said Tanoos granted contracts in exchange for favors.
Last week, lawyers for Tanoos asked the court to dismiss the charges.
They argued the claims listed in the probable cause are not bribery.
Officials previously scheduled a pretrial hearing for November 21st.
A jury trial is set for December 6th.
