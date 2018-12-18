Danny Tanoos set to go to court on Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A hearing for Vigo County's former school superintendent, Danny Tanoos, is set for Wednesday.
That's after officials postponed his trial in November.
The hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis.
Tanoos faces three felony counts of bribery.
LINK | VCSC 'MOVING FORWARD' FOLLOWING TERMINATION OF DANNY TANOOS
The Marion County prosecutor's office is accusing Tanoos of awarding contracts with one company in exchange for personal favors.
Last month, his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss his case.
They contended his charges don't fall underneath the grounds of bribery.
News 10's Jon Swaner will be in Indianapolis and have complete coverage.
