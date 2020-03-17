Danny Tanoos case placed on hold amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 epidemic has delayed a high profile case in Marion County.
The next hearing for former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos will take place on May 6.
Originally, it was set for Wednesday.
Mandates from the Indiana Supreme Court caused the case to be delayed.
LINK | APPEALS COURT AFFIRMS BRIBERY CHARGES AGAINST FORMER VCSC SUPERINTENDENT DANNY TANOOS
Tanoos faces felony bribery charges related to accusations that he steered school corporation contracts to a specific business in exchange for personal favors.
Tanoos denies those allegations.
Meanwhile - we still don't know if the supreme court in Indiana will take his case. That's to have his charges dismissed.
