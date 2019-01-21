Clear
Dangerous cold temperatures across the Wabash Valley

If you step outside today, you'll find that it feels too cold. Our Storm Team 10 has been predicting frigid conditions for Wabash Valley in the coming days.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 9:49 AM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you step outside today, you'll find that it feels too cold. Our Storm Team 10 has been predicting frigid conditions for Wabash Valley in the coming days.

Temperatures were in the single digits on Monday. The wind chill makes it feel like temperatures are in the negatives.

Storm Team 10 says wind chill is dangerous if ignored. These wind chills are how cold the air will feel on the skin when the wind blows. Make sure you wear layer and cover up all of your skin.

Give yourself an extra 30 minutes to warm up your car.                       

In some places, thick patches of ice are under snow. This makes for slick road conditions. Indiana State Police are reminding you to drive slow and use caution. 

