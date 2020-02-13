Clear
Dangerous Cold Forecasted for Wabash Valley

Temperatures Thursday night and into Friday morning will be in the single digits. Wind chill values will be below zero.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 6:55 PM
Posted By: David Siple

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Wabash Valley will see temperatures diving down into the single digits and wind chill values will go below zero. Thursday night and into Friday, low temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees. With wind gusts up to 15 mph, wind chill values will easily be below zero and could dip down as low as -10 degrees. 

Staying warm will be your number one concern. When you start your vehicle in the morning, be sure to let it idle for roughly 5 minutes before driving. This helps warm up your vehicle and also allows your heater to get warm. Also, have a full tank of gas and keep your phone at full charge in case you need to reach out for help.

Frost bite will be another health concern as well. With our temperatures getting into the single digits and wind chill values getting below zero, frost bit time will be between 15 and 30 minutes.

What should you wear? Wear plenty of layers. Have a sock hat that covers the entire head, gloves, and a face mask to cover exposed skin on your face. If you do plan on being outside for an extended period of time, have a place to get warm such as your car or a building with heat.

It will be one of the coldest nights we have had this season but staying prepared during these extreme cold events can really make a difference.

