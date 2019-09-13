Dance your way to helping Big Brothers, Big Sisters $25,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Do you have some wicked dance moves?
If you do, you can help show them off...all while helping a local charity win cash.
It's a way to support Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.
The organization joined a national movement to get communities involved.
Your dance could help win the organization $25,000.
To learn how you can get involved, click here.
