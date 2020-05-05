Daily Clintonian set to start publishing again with new owner

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local newspaper set to close will now remain open.
Heartland Media Group bought the Daily Clintonian.
You may remember, last month we told you the paper was struggling because of COVID-19.
They issued their last paper in April.
LINK | THE DAILY CLINTONIAN STOPS PUBLICATION DUE TO COVID-19
The new owners plan to start publishing next Wednesday.
They are keeping some of the local staff members to produce the paper.
The group will release details on how to subscribe soon.
