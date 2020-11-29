Clear
Safety rules in place at local tree farm

Family-run tree farm in Martinsville, Indiana has all your holiday home decor needs.

Posted: Nov 29, 2020 10:52 PM
Posted By: Emily Pike

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - For those who may be wanting to get their holiday tree but are unsure of going out because of the pandemic, Dahnke's Pine Patch, also known as, Dahnke's Family Tree Farm is ensuring proper mask-wearing, distancing and have provided sanitation stations.

Christmas trees, wreaths, tractor pull to a hidden patch, bon fire and family pictures is what you and your family will find when you venture to this Martinsville family-run patch.

Businesses all across the Wabash Valley have had to make changes to their operations but the only changes you find when going to the farm is mask-wearing and distancing. All of the fun stays outdoors as it always has.

"We have been lucky." says patch owner and co-owner, Yvonne Dahnke. "I think we have had more people this year."
Dahnke tells us though it seems more people have visited the grounds doesn't mean there are less options for your perfect tree or home decor.

"We have prepared in advance. Just come and have fun. We have picture patch where we have picture opportunities for you to take pictures of your children or grandchildren."

You can find their hours and days of operation here. 

