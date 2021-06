TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An event this weekend in Terre Haute will honor dads.

The 'Dads Matter Coalition' will host its first cookout celebrating fathers in the community.

It's happening on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

The cookout will take place at Deming Park. Organizers say there will be food, train rides, and pool passes.

Dads are encouraged to bring their kids along!