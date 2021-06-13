Dads Matter Coalition brings new annual event to the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Father's Day is coming up and one group is making sure the Wabash Valley knows just how much dads matter.

When it comes to Father's Day, it only happens once year. The Dads Matter Coalition is a group hoping to bring some joy with a new annual event. What better way than with a cookout?

The first Dads Matter Coalition event kicked off at Deming Park in Terre Haute. It was a day made of fun and food!

Live music, prizes and even train rides gave families a chance to spend a day together.

"Being a dad in a child's life is so important and so we want to celebrate that. It gives dads an opportunity to come out and celebrate life with your child," explains one event organizer, Brandon Halleck.

Halleck tells News 10 the event wants to bring awareness about a father's role.

Brandon Halleck, co-coordinator and Daniel Hardesty, co-chair both couldn't do this event alone.

They tell News 10 they worked hand-in-hand with other organizations such as West Central Indiana Healthy Start Community Action Network (CAN). It focuses on reducing infant mortality in the Wabash Valley.

Some helping hands in this new annual event include, Terre Haute Fire Department, Chances and Services for Youth, Children's Bureau, Dentistry Just for Kids, Hamilton Center, The Dance Studio, Tabco, Union Health, Valley Professionals Community Action Network, Wabash Valley Crisis Pregnancy Center and Walmart East.

For more information on how you can get involved contact Brandon Helleck, Dads Matter co-coordinator at bhalleck@casyonline.org

or (812) 241-6262.

Or, contact Daniel Hardesty, Dads Matter co-chair at dhardesty@uhhg.org or at (812) 238-8163.