Upcoming Daddy-Daughter dance expected to sell out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Girls ages three to 12 will have the chance to dance the night away this Saturday.
The Terre Haute Children's Museum is hosting its sixth annual daddy-daughter dance.
The event is in partnership with the Wabash Valley Girls Softball League.
Organizers say this year will include limo rides, food, and dancing.
In recent years, nearly 600 people have filled the children's museum to dance the night away.
“We actually have families who come every year. It’s just tradition. It's a holiday tradition for them, and how cool is it that we get to be the ones to provide that for them,” Susan Turner, Executive Director for the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, told News 10.
The event is set for 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 14. Tickets cost $45 per father/ daughter couple. Each additional child is $10. Registration is available here.
