Dad, stepmom charged in starvation death boy in Indiana

A man who carried his son’s lifeless body into an Indiana hospital has been charged with murder after an autopsy found that the 12-year-old had been abused and starved to death.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 1:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who carried his son’s lifeless body into an Indiana hospital has been charged with murder after an autopsy found that the 12-year-old had been abused and starved to death.

LINK | BOY WAS RESTRAINED IN BATHTUB WITH SHACKLES, DOG SHOCK COLLAR BEFORE DEATH, MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS

Luis Posso and the boy’s stepmother, Dayan Flores, were charged with murder and other crimes Friday in Bloomington, a week after the death of Eduardo Posso. They formerly lived in Myakka City, Florida, and were in Indiana to promote a circus.

The Herald-Times quotes Monroe County authorities as saying the boy was emaciated and had bruises on his body.

Luis Posso told investigators that he had struck Eduardo multiple times with a belt and other objects, but he denied withholding food. Police say a video on the father’s phone showed Eduardo in a motel bathtub with his hands and feet bound.

Public defenders have been assigned to represent them.

