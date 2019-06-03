BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who carried his son’s lifeless body into an Indiana hospital has been charged with murder after an autopsy found that the 12-year-old had been abused and starved to death.
LINK | BOY WAS RESTRAINED IN BATHTUB WITH SHACKLES, DOG SHOCK COLLAR BEFORE DEATH, MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS
Luis Posso and the boy’s stepmother, Dayan Flores, were charged with murder and other crimes Friday in Bloomington, a week after the death of Eduardo Posso. They formerly lived in Myakka City, Florida, and were in Indiana to promote a circus.
The Herald-Times quotes Monroe County authorities as saying the boy was emaciated and had bruises on his body.
Luis Posso told investigators that he had struck Eduardo multiple times with a belt and other objects, but he denied withholding food. Police say a video on the father’s phone showed Eduardo in a motel bathtub with his hands and feet bound.
Public defenders have been assigned to represent them.
Related Content
- Dad, stepmom charged in starvation death boy in Indiana
- Indiana parents charged in suspected starvation death of 2-month-old
- Boy, 11, charged after shooting dad, a Indiana State trooper
- Parke County deputies make arrest in dog starvation death investigation
- Investigators: Indiana boy shot trooper dad over video games
- One of four arrested in connection to starvation case sentenced
- Prosecution on hold in Indiana boy’s strangulation death
- Meet the Indiana dad who hunts Russian trolls
- Police recommend no charges in Indiana hot car death
- Central Indiana woman formally charged in son’s car death