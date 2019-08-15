DNR work towards invasive species removal from Ruble Lake

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Parks Department and Indiana DNR are working together to create a healthier ecosystem in Ruble Lake at Fowler Park.

Gizzard Shad, an invasive species, is dominating the fish population. This species is impeding the growth of fish like bass, bluegill and channel catfish.

The lake level was dropped earlier this year for crews to work on a bridge. Indiana DNR approached the Vigo County Parks Department about working together to remove the invasive species. The project is being completed at no expense to the county.

The beneficial fish species were removed today and transported to the lake at Hawthorne Park.

“You can only do so much when you have that invasive species in here hindering your abilities,” Adam Grossman said. Grossman is the Superintendent of the Vigo County Parks Department and he is looking forward to what’s to come.

“In two to three years, people will be able to come out to the fishery, and it will be one place in Vigo County people will really want to fish," Grossman said.

Leaders will be draining Ruble Lake this fall eradicating the gizzard shad population. Indiana DNR plans to restock the lake by November. The fish population will be limited for the next few years. However, the public will still be able to fish.