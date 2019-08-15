Clear

DNR work towards invasive species removal from Ruble Lake

Gizzard Shad is hindering the fish population in Ruble Lake.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Parks Department and Indiana DNR are working together to create a healthier ecosystem in Ruble Lake at Fowler Park.

Gizzard Shad, an invasive species, is dominating the fish population. This species is impeding the growth of fish like bass, bluegill and channel catfish.

The lake level was dropped earlier this year for crews to work on a bridge. Indiana DNR approached the Vigo County Parks Department about working together to remove the invasive species. The project is being completed at no expense to the county.

The beneficial fish species were removed today and transported to the lake at Hawthorne Park.

“You can only do so much when you have that invasive species in here hindering your abilities,” Adam Grossman said. Grossman is the Superintendent of the Vigo County Parks Department and he is looking forward to what’s to come.

“In two to three years, people will be able to come out to the fishery, and it will be one place in Vigo County people will really want to fish," Grossman said. 

Leaders will be draining Ruble Lake this fall eradicating the gizzard shad population. Indiana DNR plans to restock the lake by November. The fish population will be limited for the next few years. However, the public will still be able to fish. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers possible Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TJ Collett

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County CASA hosts celebration

Image

Marshall first responders take part in sports injury training

Image

Crime Stoppers: Nicole Lynn Dunlap

Image

Police identify the man involved in deadly I-70 crash

Image

Sullivan EDIT tax

Image

South Vermillion football

Image

Barr Reeve

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States