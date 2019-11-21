DNR restocks Ruble Lake in Fowler Park with over 4,000 bass, more to come next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Thursday’s rainy conditions didn’t stop Indiana DNR from restocking Ruble Lake at Fowler Park.

Crews brought in 4,400 bass fish to stock the lake. Next week, they plan to add bluegill, redear sunfish and black crappie.

This is the final step in the Vigo County Parks Department’s project with Indiana DNR to create a healthier ecosystem in the lake.

This project began late this summer. At that time, crews collected the beneficial fish and transported them to Burns Lake at Hawthorne Park.

In October, they eradicated the invasive species in the lake, which were primarily gizzard shad and common carp.

“Basically, we’re starting over again, so we’re going to have a brand new fishery, and the potential is that we can have a balanced fish population, really moving out and having really fast growth for up to 10 years,” David Kittaka, Fish Management Biologist for Indiana DNR’s District 5, told News 10.

Kittaka said it will be a few years before you can expect to catch sizeable fish. However, DNR did add around 30 10-12” bass to the lake.

This project was completed free of cost to the Vigo County Parks Department.