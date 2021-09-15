DNR says all Hoosiers can resume feeding songbirds

INDIANA (WTHI) - Back in May, state officials were getting reports of sick and dying birds in Monroe County, Ind.

Indiana's State Ornithologist, Allisyn Gillet, said the event came on suddenly, but they wanted to prevent possible spread quickly.

"Because we didn't know exactly whether the disease was infectious, we decided it's best to probably take a cautious approach," she explained.

She said birds were showing signs of conjunctivitis, which she described as a gooeyness and crustiness of the eyes, as well as swelling.

"These particular symptoms were being seen mainly in juvenile birds of birds that visit feeders, and hence again, why we put the moratorium on songbird feeding."

Gillet said Hoosiers helped track the disease and identify hotspots.

"We had more than 43-hundred reports over the past two and a half-three months or so, which is amazing," Gillet said.

She said urban areas saw the most cases, but trends have been improving as we approach the fall season.

"We were seeing far fewer cases of birds with those particular symptoms," she said in regards to lifting the moratorium.

Now, research continues as to what is causing the condition, which Gillet said will take some time because of extensive testing that needs to be completed.

If you find sick or dead birds in your yard, DNR biologists still want to hear from you.

They say additional public reports can help track this outbreak and identify new diseases.

To send a report to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, click here.