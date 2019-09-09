DNR receives award for Narrow Lake Project

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) – Crews recently completed work on a highwall at Narrow Lake.

The Federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement awarded DNR for the project.

The highwall was the result of the Sullivan #27 mine and posed a safety hazard. The highwall ranged from 10 to 50-feet high before crews made repairs to backfill the wall to a safer slope.

Crews have added over one mile of new trails, a boat ramp, and additional fishing habitats.

The project will continue next spring as crews plant 24,000 native hardwood trees.

This is one of five abandoned mine projects honored across the country.