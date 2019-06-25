Clear

DNR needs volunteers to count turkey broods

Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers conduct brood surveys.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 12:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife needs volunteers to count turkey broods this summer.

Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers conduct brood surveys, counting the number of young wild turkeys observed with turkey hens to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer. In order to get an accurate count, the group hopes to collect 3,000 reports from July 1 to Aug. 31 from across the state. The goal is to get at least 25 brood observations in each county.

Summer brood survival is one of the primary factors influencing wild turkey population trends in various regions of the state and informs wild turkey management.

“Turkey biologists across the country are increasing efforts to better assess summer brood production and habitat changes,” said DNR turkey biologist Steve Backs. “This will help us determine what is causing declines and ways to possibly increase turkey numbers.”

Register as a 2019 participant at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood. Instructions can be found on the website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Nice weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Volunteers tag 12,000 ducks ahead of Rubber Duck Regatta

Image

Police arrest Terre Haute man for intimidation after alleged gun threat

Image

New downtown museum receives $45,000 facade grant

Image

Group looking for foster grandparents to help area kids

Image

Community response: long-term plans for a homeless shelter in Terre Haute

Image

Driver crashes into tree

Image

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 85°

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father