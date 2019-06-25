DNR needs volunteers to count turkey broods

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife needs volunteers to count turkey broods this summer.

Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers conduct brood surveys, counting the number of young wild turkeys observed with turkey hens to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer. In order to get an accurate count, the group hopes to collect 3,000 reports from July 1 to Aug. 31 from across the state. The goal is to get at least 25 brood observations in each county.

Summer brood survival is one of the primary factors influencing wild turkey population trends in various regions of the state and informs wild turkey management.

“Turkey biologists across the country are increasing efforts to better assess summer brood production and habitat changes,” said DNR turkey biologist Steve Backs. “This will help us determine what is causing declines and ways to possibly increase turkey numbers.”

Register as a 2019 participant at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood. Instructions can be found on the website.