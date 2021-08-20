DNR identifies man found dead in Wabash River in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials identified the man that was found dead in the Wabash River in Knox County last Sunday.

That man was identified as 53-year-old Renold Elp from Vincennes. His cause of death remains under investigation.

A fisherman first reported seeing what he believed was a body in the river just before 1:00 Sunday afternoon.

Conservation officers and firefighters were able to pull Elp's body from the river.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more as it becomes available.