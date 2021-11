SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the identity of the person killed in a weekend ATV crash in Sullivan County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says 53-year-old Billy Joe Alumbaugh of Shelburn was killed in the crash.

It happened just before 5:00 P.M. on Saturday. The crash happened near the 600 Block of Orchard Street.

DNR said Alumbaugh was pinned under a tree when they found him. He died on the scene.

DNR says the death was accidental, and no foul play was suspected.