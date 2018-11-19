DNR confirms black bear struck by vehicle in southern IN

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a motor vehicle struck a black bear on a southern Indiana highway.
The agency said wildlife biologists confirmed the animal was a bear Monday afternoon, based on information gathered by conservation officers.
It says the bear was struck on Interstate 64 near mile marker 121 in the New Albany area at 8 p.m. Sunday. The injured bear wandered into heavy brush after the collision.
New Albany police say the driver wasn’t injured.
Black bears are rare in Indiana . The DNR says that before 2015, when a black bear entered the state from Michigan, the last confirmed report of a black bear in Indiana was in the 1870s. In 2016, a black bear was confirmed in southern Indiana’s Harrison, Washington and Clark counties.
