DNR approves Vincennes Parks five-year plan

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of Natural Resources has approved the Vincennes parks department's five-year plan. On the top of that list are two big projects.

The first project on the agenda would be the bandshell at Gregg Park. Constructed during the '30s the large concrete structure was the site of many events throughout Vincennes history. However, the bandshell has begun to show it's age. Parks superintendent Steve Beamon says the project they hope for would restore the shell so it could be utilized once again.

The second big project is building a new skate park. The city's current park has been used for years and is due for a replacement.

Beamon says there are many other smaller projects listed in the plan as well.

He says they are already working on getting funding for the bandshell. Beamon stresses it is important to make sure they keep on top of their five-year plan.

Beamon says, "It's not going on the shelf. This dictates where you're wanting to go and where you're going to go. And you want to make sure that you add those things that are going to be of value to the community as a whole."