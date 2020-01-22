Clear

DNR approves Vincennes Parks five-year plan

The five-year plan lays out projects the department plans to work on.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 6:48 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of Natural Resources has approved the Vincennes parks department's five-year plan. On the top of that list are two big projects.

The first project on the agenda would be the bandshell at Gregg Park. Constructed during the '30s the large concrete structure was the site of many events throughout Vincennes history. However, the bandshell has begun to show it's age. Parks superintendent Steve Beamon says the project they hope for would restore the shell so it could be utilized once again.

The second big project is building a new skate park. The city's current park has been used for years and is due for a replacement.

Beamon says there are many other smaller projects listed in the plan as well.

He says they are already working on getting funding for the bandshell. Beamon stresses it is important to make sure they keep on top of their five-year plan.

Beamon says, "It's not going on the shelf. This dictates where you're wanting to go and where you're going to go. And you want to make sure that you add those things that are going to be of value to the community as a whole."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
More mild, with wintry mix coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Point In Time Count to Help Homeless of Wabash Valley

Image

DNR approves Vincennes Parks five-year plan

Image

Local high school students explore, network at trades career fair

Image

Terre Haute college ranks as one of the best for its cybersecurity program

Image

Mayor Bennett addresses Chamber of Commerce on what to expect for 2020

Image

Sullivan diner fire cause ruled undetermined

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Alcohol-related deaths on the rise, local recovery center weighs in

Image

Group shifts donations from Australian wildlife to local feline rescue

Image

Paris woman's cause of death ruled hypothermia; case remains under investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans