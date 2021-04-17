D.N.R. National Volunteer Week

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - This coming week, April 18th-24th is National Volunteer Week. And many local State Parks are asking you to lend a hand.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has more than 10,000 volunteers who contribute countless hours of work. The D.N.R. wants to thank and recognize those volunteers for caring for Indiana’s Natural and Cultural Resources and salute their accomplishments on their social media pages this week.

With the recent boom in guest attendance at State Parks, Turkey Run and Raccoon Lake are asking for more volunteers.

News 10 spoke with the Naturalist at Turkey Run State Park, Aaron Douglass, and he says any and all volunteer work is welcomed.

“If someone’s got a talent and they’ve got time, we can probably find a way for them to help. Maybe not just here at Turkey Run, but somewhere within Indiana State Parks.”

If you want to sign up to be a volunteer at a State Park in Indiana, you can click here.