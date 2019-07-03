Clear

DNR: Mussel-eating Asian carp is nearing Indiana’s waterways

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 2:04 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State wildlife officials say an Asian carp species that poses a serious threat to Indiana’s mussel populations is advancing closer to the state’s waterways.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says two black carp were captured last month in the Ohio River about 10 miles (16 kilometers) downstream of Indiana’s state line.

Black carp feed on mollusks. They pose a serious threat to Indiana’s native mussel species , many of which are listed as endangered or of special concern.

Black carp are native to Asia. They’ve been moving throughout the Mississippi River basin since escaping from captivity decades ago.

The DNR asks anyone who catches a suspected black carp to keep it, note its location, cool it on ice once it’s dead and report it to the DNR by calling 1-866-663-9684.

