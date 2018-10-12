Clear
BREAKING NEWS: SILVER ALERT: Missing six-year-old Clinton boy could be with his mom Full Story

DNR: Cold snap will spark delayed fall foliage spectrum

State forestry officials say this week’s cold snap should finally spark vivid fall colors in Indiana’s forests and woodlands.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 12:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State forestry officials say this week’s cold snap should finally spark vivid fall colors in Indiana’s forests and woodlands.

The state Department of Natural Resources says recent unseasonably warm weather had delayed the arrival of fall foliage.

But Carrie Tauscher with the DNR’s Division of Forestry says this week’s colder weather should help spur the development of the pigments that create a spectrum of leaf colors.

Central Indiana’s leaf show will peak in the coming weeks, depending on the weather, and persist as long as the state doesn’t experience windy storms.

Tauscher says the tourist towns of southern Indiana such as Nashville , Madison and Medora can expect a great show of red, orange and yellow foliage from sassafras and sweetgum trees in forest understories and along roadsides.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Rain chances increasing; staying chilly overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Terre Haute woman dies after being hit by truck

Image

SILVER ALERT: Clinton six-year-old boy missing

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Disney releases first look of live-action 'Aladdin'

Image

Eye on Terre Haute, Oct 12th

Image

Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

Image

Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

Image

Clear and cold...with frost in the forecast

Image

Clay County school receives big honors

Image

New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge