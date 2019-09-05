Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

DNA hints the Loch Ness ‘monster’ might be giant eel

A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland’s Loch Ness suggests the lake’s fabled monster might be a giant eel.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland’s Loch Ness suggests the lake’s fabled monster might be a giant eel.

Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water. He cautioned that it’s not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones.

But he said at a news conference in Scotland on Thursday that the idea of a giant eel is at least plausible.

The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur (PLEE’-see-uh-sawr).

Loch Ness is the largest and second deepest body of fresh water in the British Isles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Federal judge awards victim $1.5 million after she claims she assaulted by former Vigo County Parks

Image

Thursday Weather Update

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Boys and Girls Club robotics

Image

TH NORTH VOLLEYBALL

Image

CODA reaches fundraising goal

Image

The City of Marshal looks to change ordinances to ban the sale of pot

Image

Vigo County Jail forum

Image

Terre Haute firefighter arrested for child molestation

Image

Linton football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen