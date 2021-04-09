Clear

DMX, rapper and actor, dies at 50

DMX, a rapper known as much for his troubles as his music, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 50.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 1:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- DMX, a rapper known as much for his troubles as his music, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 50.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," family's statement read in part.

The artist had been hospitalized since last week when he suffered a heart attack at his home in New York, according to his longtime attorney, Murray Richman.

DMX (Dark Man X) began rapping in the early 1990s and released his debut album, "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot," in 1998.

With the deaths of fellow rappers The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur before he burst on the scene, DMX became one of the reigning stars of hardcore hip hop and was the premier artist signed to the Ruffhouse Records label.

His single, "Ruff Ryders Anthem," helped to seal his critical and commercial success.

The rapper released several albums over the years, including one of his most commercially successful, "...And Then There Was X," that was released in 1999 and was nominated for a Grammy in the best rap album category. It was one of three Grammy nominations for the rapper.

He sold millions of albums, boosted by hits like "Get At Me Dog" in 1998, "Party Up," in 1999 and "X Gon' Give It to Ya," in 2003.

He parlayed his growing fame into an acting career, appearing in multiple films including, "Romeo Must Die" and "Cradle 2 The Grave."

His professional achievements were often overshadowed by his issues with substance abuse and run-ins with the law. He pleaded guilty to tax fraud in 2017 and was sentenced to one year in prison.

In 2019, DMX canceled a planned concert tour to seek treatment for addiction, saying at the time that he was "putting family and sobriety first."

That same year he talked to GQ about his struggles.

"I just need to have a purpose," he said. "And I don't even know that purpose, because God has given me that purpose since before I was in the womb, so I'm going to fulfill that purpose ... whether I want to or not, whether I know it or not, because the story has already been written. If you appreciate the good, then you have to accept the bad."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Paris
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 76°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Gradually Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Workforce Fit - Automotive Tech

Image

Ivy Tech receives donation to help its Diesel Technology Program

Image

More job opportunities opening in the Wabash Valley

Image

Friday: Sunshine takes over, showers possible. High: 77

Image

TH South West Vigo

Image

VU Women

Image

TH NORTH WEST VIGO

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

Storm doors can be a great addition to your home

Image

Here's you can help protect kids, and grab a donut

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1269078

Reported Deaths: 23740
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5084269742
DuPage839271239
Will69893953
Lake63288958
Kane53949745
Winnebago29940457
Madison29475510
St. Clair26850497
McHenry26081273
Peoria19693273
Champaign19324136
Sangamon17270228
McLean16157167
Tazewell15104246
Rock Island13937302
Kankakee13213195
Kendall1192090
LaSalle11456227
Macon10018189
Vermilion8934122
DeKalb8861117
Adams8115116
Williamson7116125
Whiteside6554159
Boone620671
Clinton568290
Ogle557978
Grundy550871
Coles546294
Knox5186136
Jackson480462
Effingham462471
Henry460160
Macoupin452781
Livingston447982
Stephenson438679
Marion4367114
Franklin429070
Monroe426390
Woodford418561
Jefferson4099118
Randolph406884
Lee382649
Morgan372379
Montgomery361771
Logan354455
Bureau346679
Fulton346450
Christian344771
Perry312359
Fayette311054
Iroquois287063
Jersey258948
Douglas253235
McDonough248942
Saline246153
Lawrence238525
Union222840
Shelby222137
Crawford207624
Bond194924
Cass193524
Pike174450
Clark173532
Wayne171851
Jo Daviess171423
Warren171346
Hancock170630
Richland169739
Carroll166335
Ford166146
White165826
Edgar164839
Washington161825
Moultrie154825
Clay146442
Greene141732
Piatt140314
Johnson137914
Mason137741
De Witt134823
Wabash134012
Mercer133133
Massac130839
Cumberland127319
Menard116110
Jasper113717
Marshall94917
Hamilton81415
Schuyler6895
Brown6826
Pulaski6787
Stark58123
Edwards54312
Henderson51914
Calhoun5062
Scott4651
Alexander46210
Gallatin4514
Putnam4363
Hardin36412
Pope3033
Out of IL30
Unassigned02283

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 694836

Reported Deaths: 13114
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion947041702
Lake50569926
Allen38344666
Hamilton33867404
St. Joseph33020534
Elkhart26711429
Vanderburgh21899393
Tippecanoe21316211
Johnson17265371
Porter16915297
Hendricks16586308
Clark12556189
Madison12187335
Vigo12062243
Monroe11142166
LaPorte10522204
Delaware10204182
Howard9524211
Kosciusko8952112
Hancock7804137
Bartholomew7774152
Warrick7642155
Floyd7488175
Wayne6830196
Grant6704167
Boone644999
Morgan6318136
Dubois6046116
Marshall5682108
Cass5648102
Dearborn563273
Henry5536100
Noble531583
Jackson488069
Shelby473095
Lawrence4285117
Gibson424188
Harrison423970
Montgomery412886
Clinton411753
DeKalb400583
Huntington370780
Whitley369939
Miami369165
Knox362889
Steuben356657
Putnam350260
Wabash343677
Jasper339746
Adams336252
Ripley331867
White305154
Jefferson304779
Daviess287999
Wells282480
Decatur277392
Fayette276262
Greene268185
Posey267133
Scott257853
Clay249444
LaGrange248470
Randolph232979
Washington227129
Spencer226631
Jennings223547
Fountain207145
Sullivan206841
Starke197252
Owen189556
Fulton188239
Jay184328
Carroll183520
Perry178436
Orange175052
Rush168624
Vermillion164843
Franklin163935
Tipton159943
Parke143116
Blackford131229
Pike129634
Pulaski111545
Newton102034
Brown98540
Crawford96714
Benton94113
Martin81815
Warren77815
Switzerland7668
Union69310
Ohio55311
Unassigned0404