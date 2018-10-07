Clear
UPDATE: One Arrested after Terre Haute Standoff Situation

Michael Medley Mugshot (Vigo County Jail Booking Photo)

News 10 has new information about a standoff situation in Terre Haute.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 5:55 AM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 9:14 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

UPDATE: TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New information at this hour about a standoff situation in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute Police say it all started around 1:30 Sunday Morning. It took place at 1415 5th Avenue in Terre Haute.

News 10 has just learned 37-year-old Michael Medley was taken into custody from the incident.

THPD officers say 3 to 4 gunshots were fired off during an argument between Medley and his girlfriend. Police also say he pointed the gun at himself as they were leaving the area.

The Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team was called to the home, and entered the house.

Police say Medley was found, and arrested. He faces charges of Pointing a Firearm, Criminal Recklessness and Intimidation.

Medley is being held in the Vigo County Jail without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a standoff situation in Terre Haute.

Our News 10 crew arrived on scene around 4:30 Sunday Morning.

It happened near North 14th Street and 5th Avenue in Terre Haute.

Around 5:30, our photographer on scene says he saw a man walk out of a home with his hands raised.

Police were also seen walking into that same home in the area of North 14th Street and 5th Avenue. 

News 10 is working to gather more information at this time.

We'll continue to update you on air and online with the latest.

