Taxi driver shoots armed robbery suspect at Terre Haute apartment complex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A robbery suspect was shot after they allegedly tried to rob a Terre Haute taxi cab driver.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Greenwood Manor Apartments, just off of South 19th Street in Terre Haute.

Police say a driver from 'First Choice' taxi picked up the suspect from the downtown area, near the Hulman Center.

The cab driver drove the suspect to the Greenwood Manor Apartment complex when the suspect allegedly tried to rob the driver at gunpoint.

That is when the driver of the cab shot the suspect.

Police say the suspect allegedly ran to a housing development, where police were able to catch them.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say their name will be released once they are booked into the Vigo County Jail.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.