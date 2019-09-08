Person killed after being hit by train Sunday morning in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – Police say a person hit by a train Sunday morning is dead.

The incident happened on the CSX track in Clinton, Indiana around 5:30 a.m. The train is currently stopped at the intersection of Main and Vine and is blocking several streets.

Investigators say they are taking the train apart as they work to figure out what happened. The process could take several hours. Police ask that you avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

The name of the person hit has not been released.

The Clinton Police Department is leading the investigation with the help of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office and CSX.