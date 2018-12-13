TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The people have spoken. On Thursday night, the Vigo County community weighed in on the proposed location for a new Vigo County Jail...and Terre Haute leaders followed suit.
The Terre Haute City Council met to vote on the rezoning of the International Paper Property.
Vigo County leaders want to use it as the site of the new jail.
A federal judge told local leaders that the current jail is unconstitutional.
Now, there's a timeline in place for the construction of a new jail.
After a four hour meeting, the city council voted eight to one to deny the request to rezone.
This is after the Vigo County Commissioners made the request so they could build a new jail.
The county owns the land, but since it falls in city limits, they needed to ask the city council to rezone the property.
Councilman Don Morris was the only member to vote yes.
Related Content
- DENIED: Terre Haute City Council says no to International Paper rezoning request
- ON HOLD: International Paper rezoning request put on hold
- Take Two: Terre Haute City Council to meet for a second time to rezone International Paper property for jail
- Rezoning eastside property discussed at Terre Haute City Council meeting
- Terre Haute City Councilwoman says she has not made up her mind about rezoning request
- Council approves rezoning for future condos
- Terre Haute City Council approves several new policy changes
- Terre Haute City Council approves $93 million budget
- Council votes to table vote on rezoning near Deming Park
- International Paper donates $1,000 to Vigo County CASA