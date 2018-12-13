DENIED: Terre Haute City Council says no to International Paper rezoning request

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The people have spoken. On Thursday night, the Vigo County community weighed in on the proposed location for a new Vigo County Jail...and Terre Haute leaders followed suit.

The Terre Haute City Council met to vote on the rezoning of the International Paper Property.

Vigo County leaders want to use it as the site of the new jail.

A federal judge told local leaders that the current jail is unconstitutional.

Now, there's a timeline in place for the construction of a new jail.

After a four hour meeting, the city council voted eight to one to deny the request to rezone.

This is after the Vigo County Commissioners made the request so they could build a new jail.

The county owns the land, but since it falls in city limits, they needed to ask the city council to rezone the property.

Councilman Don Morris was the only member to vote yes.