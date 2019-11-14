VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the U.S. Department of Health, Vigo County has the highest rate for child neglect in the state.
That's why a group of high school students has dedicated to helping change the lives of hundreds of children.
Students in the Terre Haute North Vigo DECA Program hosted a benefit on Thursday night.
It's part of their project to help support The Villages of Indiana, a foster care and adoption agency in Terre Haute.
Students will be working until their state competition next year to raise money for the organization.
Before the event, organizers say they've raised $20,000.
Related Content
- DECA hosts benefit to support foster and adoption agency
- Celebration honors adoptive and foster families
- Hoosier lawmakers urged to support foster families
- Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents host event for families in need
- Catholic Charities hosts annual benefit dinner
- Students see success in DECA project, Forgiveness Walk to send student to Auschwitz
- Different agencies showing their support for Officer Rob Pitts
- Hot Pursuit benefits honors and supports local officers
- Community hosts benefit for local man battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- Local restaurant to host benefit for Humane Society
Scroll for more content...