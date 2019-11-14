DECA hosts benefit to support foster and adoption agency

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the U.S. Department of Health, Vigo County has the highest rate for child neglect in the state.

That's why a group of high school students has dedicated to helping change the lives of hundreds of children.

Students in the Terre Haute North Vigo DECA Program hosted a benefit on Thursday night.

It's part of their project to help support The Villages of Indiana, a foster care and adoption agency in Terre Haute.

Students will be working until their state competition next year to raise money for the organization.

Before the event, organizers say they've raised $20,000.