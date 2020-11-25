DEA traffic stop in Vigo County nets around $250,000 in meth, two charged

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute took 19 pounds of meth off of the street.

It happened on Monday at the seven mile-marker on Interstate 70. That is near the US 41 exit.

The DEA stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, police said the passenger threw down a "drug-related item."

A K9 officer was brought in to help with the search. That is when police said they found meth. Officers also reportedly found a gun in the vehicle.

Police arrested Bishop Higgins and Dezierae Smith. According to booking records, Higgins has a Terre Haute address, while Smith is listed as being from California.

Both face various drug-related charges. Police say the street value of the meth was around $250,000.