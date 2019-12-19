Clear
DEA and other law agencies announce drug trafficking bust of 15 people, including 8 from the Wabash Valley

The DEA and other law agencies held a special press conference on Thursday announcing 15 arrests related to drug trafficking.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 11:51 AM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:04 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- 15 people, including eight local, are now in federal custody on drug trafficking charges. 

On Thursday, United States Attorney Josh. J. Minkler and different law agencies held a press conference.

They announced the multiple arrests that Minkler says are tied to two drug trafficking organizations.

He told News 10 they seized nearly 23 pounds of meth and 12 guns. 

Minkler says this the streets of Terre Haute and Brazil are now much safer than they were six months ago.

They credit help from the Terre Haute Police Department, the Indiana State Police and the Vigo County Drug Task Force to name a few.

Here are the names and ages of those who were arrested:

  • Tavares Hutcherson, 42, Terre Haute, Ind. 
  • Timothy Stefanatos, 40, Indianapolis, Ind. 
  • Brock Matthews, 29, Terre Haute, Ind. 
  • Deena Roshel, 52, Terre Haute, Ind.
  • Kyra Grindle, 19, Terre Haute, Ind. 
  • Brad W. Jones, 35, Indianapolis, Ind.
  • Travis Eyre, 30, Terre Haute, Ind. 
  • Robert Cox, Terre Haute, Ind.
  • Zachary Carson, 25, Terre Haute, Ind.
  • James Briscoe, 36, Muncie, Indiana
  • Damarus Page, 37, Anderson, Ind.
  • Bradley Clephane, 35, Gosport, Spencer, Ind.
  • Christopher Bays, 33, Brazil, Ind.
  • Jamar Pugh, 26, Muncie, Ind.
  • James Bell, 40 Muncie, Ind. 

Minkler says the investigation is ongoing. 

News 10's Richard Solomon will have more coming up on News 10 First at 5 and News 10 at 6. 

