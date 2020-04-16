DCS preparing families for surge in COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Indiana State Department of Child Services OR DCS, wants to make sure foster kids have a safe home during this pandemic.

We spoke with Kristi Cundiff, she's the founder of the Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents Resources and Advocacy group.

She said right now there are more than 20,000 children in the foster care system.

Cundiff said there's no telling what those children might be exposed to.

That's why she said DCS has asked thousands of foster parents one question.

That's if they can take a child who's been in contact with COVID-19 or who has it.

Cundiff said DCS is checking in with families.

They're looking at potential risk factors, if they're older in age or more susceptible to getting the virus.

She said every child needs to be safe.

"We have many foster children that fall in the medical fragile category and who have depressed immune systems and so we want to make sure that we keep those kiddos healthy and quarantined and safe," said Cundiff.

Cundiff told us it's important that foster families have a safety plan in place.